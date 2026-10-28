Current hardship is temporary, FG’s reforms will yield result — Adegbenro

Olori Omooba Otunba Adejare Rewane Adegbenro is an Abuja-based entrepreneur, security expert and diplomat. He is the Otunbalaje of Owu Kingdom. He is also a grandson of the late Pa Alfred Rewane, and the grandson of Chief D.S. Adegbenro, a former premier of the Western Region. In this interview with BIOLUWATIFE AKINYEMI, he speaks on the Tinubu administration’s economic reforms, national security, the City Boy Movement, governance and the permutations ahead of the 2027 general elections. Excerpts:

The City Boy Movement has attracted considerable attention ahead of the 2027 elections. Is it merely a support group or a political campaign platform?

Look, City Boy is not a parallel party. It is a youth-driven support movement that believes in President Tinubu’s vision. Every president needs an organic support base, especially among young Nigerians. Asiwaju has had supporters since 1999, and City Boy is simply the newest platform. Yes, it will mobilise support for 2027, but that is not a crime. The opposition has the Obidients and Atikulates. Why can’t the President have City Boy?

Some APC members have expressed concerns that the City Boy Movement could sideline longstanding party loyalists. How do you respond to that criticism?

I disagree with that narrative. The APC is a large party, and the President cannot appoint every member at once. Seyi Tinubu and his team have done well in bringing many young people who were previously outside the corridors of power into the political space. It is an expansion, not a replacement. The party is supreme, and all groups, including City Boy, operate within the party.

Seyi Tinubu has been criticised in some quarters for wielding considerable influence despite not holding an official government position. Do you think such influence is justified?

The young man is simply supporting his father. Tell me, which son of a former president has been this supportive from 1999 till date? None. Any father would be proud of such a son. Seyi is leveraging his influence and seeking support from friends and associates to advance his father’s agenda. There is nothing wrong with that.

What is your assessment of Nyesom Wike’s political alliances and his performance as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory?

Wike is the star boy of this administration. He has transformed the FCT. The Minister of Works is another shining light. Put Wike in any ministry, and he will perform like no other.

Given the economic hardship and rising public discontent, what gives you the confidence that President Tinubu can win the 2027 presidential election?

Absolutely. I say that with all confidence. Elections are not won on social media; they are won on structure, performance and track record. Hardship is temporary, and reforms are painful. Nigerians will begin to see the light before 2027.

Remember, the opposition is disorganised and has no clear message. Tinubu is a master strategist. There is no opposition figure today who has not benefited from Asiwaju’s school of politics and generosity. They themselves know he is the right man to restore Nigeria’s lost glory. That is why they talk about the President when campaigning but remain silent about their own plans for the country because they have none.

The APC presidential campaign kicked off in Kaduna on Saturday, and the turnout was massive. People came out en masse to pledge their allegiance to the APC. The Ahmadu Bello Stadium was filled to capacity, and the atmosphere was electric.

We acknowledge that there are challenges, and we are working to address them. But what you saw in Kaduna was a clear message that Nigerians still believe in the Renewed Hope Agenda.

What would you consider the APC’s strongest selling points ahead of the 2027 general elections?

Two things: the courage to reform and infrastructure.

For the first time, a president had the courage to remove what I consider a fraudulent fuel subsidy regime that enriched a few individuals and to unify the foreign exchange market.

On infrastructure, we have the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, the Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway and the repair of several existing federal roads. There is also the student loan scheme and the compressed natural gas (CNG) initiative.

This administration has also waived import duties on electric vehicles, reducing the rate from five per cent to zero per cent to promote cleaner mobility. All these measures are intended to cushion the effects of subsidy removal. Our campaign message will be that President Tinubu did what others were afraid to do.

Nigerians are still struggling with the effects of fuel subsidy removal and foreign exchange reforms. When should they expect meaningful relief?

I agree that the pain is real. But let us be honest: we were heading for a cliff. The subsidy regime was unsustainable. The benefits of reform do not come immediately, unlike the instant gratification of sharing money.

The student loan scheme, CNG buses that are expected to reduce transportation costs significantly, increased Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) disbursements to states and the import duty waiver on electric vehicles are among the measures intended to provide relief.

With food inflation slowing and our refineries working, Nigerians will feel the benefits more.

In which areas do you think the Tinubu administration has fallen short of expectations?

I will be honest with you: communication and the cost of governance.

We did not explain our reforms adequately to Nigerians, allowing the opposition to weaponise the hardship.

Some critics may interpret your strong support for President Tinubu as an attempt to secure a political appointment. Is that the case?

I do not need a position to support the President. He is like a father to me, having worked closely with my grandfather, Pa Alfred Rewane. I am not looking for any incentive.

I support him because I believe in his vision, resilience, brilliance and brand of politics. If I am considered qualified for any position tomorrow, why not? It would be a call to serve. But my support is not motivated by the prospect of an appointment.

If you had two minutes in private with President Tinubu, what advice would you give him?

Mr President, please go out more and listen directly to the people, rather than relying solely on briefings. Nigerians still love you, but they are hungry and want to see that you understand and feel their pain. Reduce the cost of governance, intensify the fight against corruption and deliver quick results in electricity supply and food prices.

We also need greater inclusion of women in governance. I would like to see Nigeria appoint its first female Attorney-General of the Federation and its first female Secretary to the Government of the Federation, among other key positions. Of course, such positions should be earned on merit, not handed out merely to meet a quota. We have accomplished women in every sector who deserve to rise to the same heights as their male counterparts.

Finally, traditional rulers should be given constitutionally recognised roles. They are closest to the people, who listen to and respect them. I believe traditional rulers deserve a more strategic role in governance, backed by law.