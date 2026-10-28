Another seven killed, five injured in Plateau community

GUNMEN, on Monday evening, struck again in Gero community, in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State, killing seven people and injuring five others.

The Nigerian Tribune learnt that the gunmen stormed the community around 10:45p.m., shooting indiscriminately before attacking a local restaurant where the people were killed and others injured.

A source, who spoke with the Nigerian Tribune on the condition of anonymity, said: “I was near the restaurant when the gunmen invaded our community. They attacked a restaurant, where they shot people there at close range.

“The invasion caused commotion in the community, as people abandoned their shops and houses and fled to the nearby hills to take cover.”

Reacting to the incident, spokesman for the Berom Youth Moulders-Association (BYM), Rwang Tengwong, condemned the attack, describing it as unacceptable.

He said: “The killing of innocent people in Gero is condemnable and must not be allowed to continue.”

He called on relevant security agencies to intensify efforts to protect communities and apprehend those responsible for the attack.

Tengwong further called on the agencies to investigate the incident, bring the perpetrators to justice and ensure that residents can live and carry out their legitimate activities without fear.

Efforts to reach the spokesman for the state police did not succeed, as he could not be reached on his phone.