The Ekiti State Police Command has deployed operatives to identify flashpoints across the state to disrupt Friday’s planned celebration of cultism day in the state.

The Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Sunday Abutu, in a statement made available to Nigerian Tribune on Thursday, said the command was aware of some individuals planning to unleash mayhem on the state on Friday, adding that the commissioner of police, Dare Ogundare has declared any such gathering or celebration as illegal.

He added that credible intelligence available to the command had it that cultists are planning to celebrate cultism day, adding ” that on the said day of the celebration, new members will be initiated and there would be supremacy battle which is usually characterized by violence.”

The PPRO said, ” The Ekiti State Police Command, through credible intelligence, has gathered that some sets of cultists have concluded a plan to use Friday 7th of July 2023 to mark the illegal 7/7 Cultism Day.

” Consequently, the Command warns cultists and other criminal elements in the State to shun such illegal and unhealthy celebrations or any of such plans or actions that could cause unnecessary apprehension or alter the peaceful atmosphere currently being enjoyed in the state.

” The Commissioner of Police, CP Dare Ogundare, has directed the Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, Heads of Departments, Intelligence and Tactical units to be at alert and ensure the deployment of adequate personnel to identified flash points to ensure that all acts capable of truncating the peace of the state are nipped in the bud.

” The CP equally warns Hoteliers, Recreation/Event center owners, and Landlords against allowing cult members or hoodlums to use their properties for cult-related or criminal activities while employing parents to warn their wards to be law-abiding and desist from any act, unlawful gathering or assembly before, during and after the said date.

” The Command enjoins citizens to be security conscious, vigilant, law-abiding and go about their lawful businesses as adequate security measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of lives and property of law-abiding citizens.”