Cross River disabilities affairs commission bill passes second reading

The Cross River State Disabilities Affairs Commission Bill 2021, has passed the second reading on the floor of the state House of Assembly.

The Commission Bill seeks to safeguard people with disabilities against all forms of discrimination while providing them with equal opportunities in all aspects of human endeavours.

Explaining the context and objectives of the bill, the sponsor, Mrs Regina Anyogo representing Yala 1, said, “the Bill will promote multi-sectoral and multi-disciplinary collaborations, that benefit persons with disabilities and encourage networking among the civil society organisations.

“The Bill will also make implement and promote policies that encourage persons with disabilities to participate in the social, economic and political life of the society,” she said.

