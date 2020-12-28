Cross over service: Osun CAN wants Oyetola to reconsider stand

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Monday assured Christians in Osun State that there may be a reversal of the ban on cross over service in the state to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Speaking with Tribune Online in Osogbo, the Osun State CAN chairman, Bishop Amos Ogunrinde, hinted that efforts are being made by the association to prevail on the governor to ensure that the cross over service by churches is observed in the state.

According to him, “Our leadership is dialoguing with the state government over the cross over service. We are so sure that Governor Adegboyega Oyetola will make another statement on the directive.

“Oyetola is a listening governor and we are sure that the dialogue will be fruitful.”

It will be recalled that in its determination to curb the spread of coronavirus in the state, the state government on Sunday banned countdown to New Year ceremonies and cross over services under whatever guise by religious bodies on New Year Eve.

In a statement by the Secretary to State Government, (SSG), Prince Wole Oyebamiji, the government directed security operatives in the state to enforce the directives without exception.

The government further said, “The ban on youth carnivals still subsists. Also, all social clubs, hotels, departmental stores, supermarkets, event centres and allied centres are to henceforth operate at half of their capacities and observe Covid-19 protocols.

“Wearing of face masks at public places is equally compulsory.

“We want to appeal to all residents and citizens to cut down on social gatherings, including weddings, naming ceremonies and funeral ceremonies so as to reduce the spate of exposure and contact with possible carriers visiting the State during the Yuletide period.

“Also all towns and cities are to put on hold the annual days through physical attendance and change such to the virtual version.

“We assure all citizens and residents that the Government is insisting on all these measures in their collective interest. Therefore, let’s all join hands with the Government to keep Osun safe,” it submitted.

Meanwhile, the chairman of Osun Muslim Community, Alhaji Mustapha Olawuyi, expressed the readiness of the religious body to adhere to the directive of the state government on the prevention of COVID-19 spread in the state.

