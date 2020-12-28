Association of mass communication graduates gets new exco

Association of Mass Communication Graduates (1992 set) of the Ogun State Polytechnic, now Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, has expressed its commitment to giving back to its alma mater and the society.

Speaking at the inauguration of the new executives of the association in Lagos, at the weekend, the newly-elected chairman of the association, Mr Adekunle Adeshina, said the new administration is determined to take the welfare and well-being of members more serious.

Other members of the new executive are: Olusiji Oyesile, General Secretary; Dolapo Onakoya, Vice Chairman (Nigeria); Idowu Ogungbesan, Vice Chairman America; Tony Obaseki, Vice Chairman (Europe); and Tope Obikoya, treasurer.

Others are: Jide Lawal, Assistant General Secretary; Abiola Yahaya Azeez, Financial Secretary; Dotun Oladipo, Chief Whip; Hamzat Dauda, Assistant Treasurer; Tolulope Sonaike, Legal Adviser; Kayode Odugbemi, Public Relations Officer; Bambo Ogunbona, Social Secretar; Sola Ibirinde, Assistant Public Relations Officer; Peju Kasim, Assistant Social Secretary; Soji Adebanjo, Assistant Financial Secretary; Bola Adeboye, Assistant Chief Whip and Akeem Saani, as Assistant Welfare Officer.

The association, formed about 10 years ago, has grown in leaps and bounds and with recorded successes in various efforts and programmes for the association, the alma mater and members, as piloted by the immediate past chairman, Mr Kunle Adams.

The new chairman, who promised to improve upon programmes of the immediate past administration, said his team would continue the association’s mentoring programme by infusing new ideas.

“Students of Mass Communication will drink from the limitless fountain of knowledge of some of our best hands who are proving their mettle in the outside world,” he said.

Adeshina said his administration intended to start an annual lecture series that would feature notable people in the society, adding that the intention is to set the agenda and stimulate issues of national discourse that would be beneficial to all and sundry.

Adeshina, who said that the association would mark its 30th anniversary in 2022, added that the event would include the presentation of awards to deserving Nigerians in and outside the country, among other programmes.

