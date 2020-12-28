US-based Nigerian singer, Shizem, vows to take music industry by storm

Nigerian singer based in the United States of America, Denzel Oluwafemi Adeniyi, better known by his stage name Shizem, has vowed to become the best in the world of music very soon.

Shizem, who is also songwriter and filmmaker, told Tribune online of his previous experiences and plans to take the music industry by storm.

According to him, he has been trying so many things, as he began his musical career as a backup singer and dancer for Nigerian superstars, sound sultan and Weird Mc. He is set to release his first official single titled “For me” in January 2021.

“I am working on my first release, ‘For me.’ This has been a long term project and I’m proud to announce to my fans to anticipate the release in January.”

The singer said he hopes to conquer the world stage with his sights and he’s set to fill London’s Wembley stadium someday.

“Music is a strong passion for me. For a while now have been trying so many things. I feel it’s the right time I focus fully and give it my best.

“Hopefully, soon enough, I will be up there with the best singers around the world and also perform at the 02 Arena Wembley, London”.

With the ever-crowded entertainment industry, it will be impressive to see where he places in the nearest future.

