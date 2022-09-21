C’River youths trained on ICT in Calabar

There was jubilation in Calabar, the Cross River State capital, on Monday over the training of 1,000 youths on Information Communication Technology (ICT) and entrepreneurship development.

The training which was held in Ogoja, Ikom and Calabar towns was facilitated by Honourable Legor Idagbo representing Obudu/Obanliku/Bekwarra federal constituency.

Participants and organisers of the training programme commended the efforts made by Honourable Idogbo and the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) as well as the declaration of a three-year tax exemption offer to all participants, by the Cross River State government.

Addressing participants at their graduation ceremony in Calabar, Idabo, who is also the chairman, Committee on Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Committee in the House of Representatives, charged participants to ensure that they achieve 60 to 70 per cent results from the programme.

“I commend NCDMB for the programme. The same programme had been taken to Bekwarra, Obudu and Obanliku. I thought because of its benefits, it is wise to make it statewide. The participants were selected in a transparent process.

“All participants are entitled to start-up stipends, furnished shops and a laptop each. Also, a sum of N125,000 cash as a start-up capital will be given to each participants.

“We expect that you won’t take this opportunity for granted. The Bill Gates and others do not have two heads. We are expecting 60 to 70 per cent results from you,” Legor explained.

Governor Ayade represented by his deputy, Ivara Esu, said participants are offered a three-year tax exemption courtesy of the state government.

“We are going to give you three years Tax exemption, you will not collect taxes. The state will exempt you from multiple taxes. We are going to encourage you to have funds from the Bank of Industry and from the Malaria Fund. Keep your own side of the bargain as an attempt to make you independent. Live up to expectations,” he said.

The Executive Secretary of the NCDMB, Simbi Kesiye Wabote, had charged the participants to take the training as a life-changing experience and use it to improve.

Use the entrepreneurial skills to start a new life. Dream big and contribute to the goal of NCDMB, Nigeria and the globe.”

Some of the participants expressed happiness for the opportunity and pledged to weave their best out of it.

