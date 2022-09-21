Collapsed bridge stalls traffic flow in C’River border community

The bridge in Ndebeji community, Akamkpa Local Government Area of Cross River State linking Nigeria and Cameroon, has collapsed.

The collapse of the bridge has stalled traffic in the trunk-A road linking Ndebeji and Osomba communities to the Republic of Cameroon.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that residents and commuters were stranded in the area as they lamented the state of the road and eventual collapse of the bridge.

“It is not just the bridge; the road itself is nothing to write home about. The road links Akamkpa and Cameroon. It is a Trunk-A road,” Miss Ajom, an indigene of the area said.

Confirming the incident, a local government staff in the area, who pleaded anonymity, said, “Yes the bridge has collapsed. Let us not just talk about the bridge alone because even the road itself is in poor condition.”

