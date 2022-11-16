Lagos govt reiterates commitment to safety, security of residents

The General Manager of the Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Agency(LNSA), Prince Ifalade Oyekan has reiterated the commitment of the Lagos state government to the safety and security of the lives and properties of residents in the state.

While speaking at the interactive stakeholder’s forum of the agency held at the Onikan Youth Center, Ifalade said the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration at inception planned and is executing a master plan in various facets of the life of the State with special attention on safety and security.

Oyekan while explaining the routine of the Crowd Management and Anti-riot squad display at the event said,” Governor Sanwo-Olu recently approved the establishment of new units including the forensics, forest rangers, marine, technical and mechanical units among others to enhance the services of the agency and the governor also purchased drones to enhance the intelligence gathering capabilities of the LNSC, the uniformed arm of the agency.”

At the event themed, “Securing our communities, I have a role to play”, representatives of various stakeholders in the security sector including the Army, Navy, LASEMA, FRSC and the citizens also spoke extensively on their experiences with the Agency and its Officers.

The Lagos Island sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission(FRSC), represented by Mrs M. Adekunle while commending the LNSA said, “Security is the business of every member of the society and commended the synergy enjoyed by law enforcement agencies in Lagos state.”

Mr Adejumo Olalekan who represented the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority said the people need to aid law enforcement agencies in their bid to ensure safety and security while enumerating areas the agency helps in ensuring safety and security.

In the same vein, the representative of the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority(LASEMA), Engr. J. O. Salami said his agency value the first responder’s role of the neighbourhood officers while requesting advocating an expansion of the collaboration with the agency.

The Commander of the Rapid Response Squad(RRS), CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, who was represented by Superintendent Oluwaseun Phillips said the LNSA is their best collaborator in the fight against crime in the state, while Lt. Commander Godwin Egbunum who represented the Nigeria Navy said, uniformed personnel in the state must learn to execute their duties with the principles of esprit-de-corp to sustain the synergy established in the state.

In his goodwill message, Brig. Gen. M. L. Abubakar who represented Maj. Gen Obina Ajunwa, the General Officer Commanding 81 Div of the army enjoined law enforcement officers to be above board in their behaviours and interaction with the public in order to earn the respect of the people.

Oyekan assured that the forum will be a continuous exercise designed to tour the length and breadth of the state to sensitise and mobilise the people against crimes and criminalities.

