Critics will be silenced when I start inaugurating projects ― Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has said critics of his administration will be silenced once he begins to inaugurate a host of ongoing infrastructural projects come 2021.

Noting that he was not oblivious of those calling him all sorts of names, Makinde said various projects were being targeted at transforming the state physically.

He listed projects to be commissioned in the new year as Bus Interchanges, Apete-Awotan Road, Saki Township Road, Oroki-Gedu-Asipa Road, Moniya-Ijaiye-Iseyin Road, Akala Way, among others.

Makinde, who spoke at the 2020 Christmas Carol Service and Nine Lessons, held at the Remembrance Arcade, opposite Government House, Agodi, Ibadan, however, urged residents of the state to intensify prayers for the success of his administration.

Aside from infrastructure, he said his administration was committed to quality health delivery, free education, agribusiness and strengthening the security architecture of the state.

Makinde said: “All the roads we are doing; bus terminals, Apete-Awotan road, Saki Township Road, Oroki-gbedu, Asipa Road, Moniya-Ijaiye-Iseyin, Akala Way and junction improvement from New Garage to Apata, will be commissioned in 2021.

“By then, our critics won’t be able to call me ‘audio governor’ again, because everyone would have seen the projects I have done to transform the state physically.”

Speaking further, he warned those intent on using religion to divide the state to desist from the act so as not to be put to shame.

Makinde said: “We were here last year and God has spared our lives till this moment. I pray that we will all be here to experience that of next year, 2021.

“This year, I won’t say much because it has been a very challenging year. The COVID-19 pandemic came upon the world in December 2019 and by February, it had gone to all corners of the world, including here in Oyo State. Since February, we have been battling the pandemic and it is still with us.

“In certain parts of the world, we are talking about the second wave, then we had the issue of economic meltdown and there was also a drop in oil price. As if that was not enough, we had the #EndSARS protests. So, the Lord, who has been with us since the beginning of the year till this time, will not depart from us.

“The point I am making is, I am just like any of you. I will make mistakes like any of you. It is only God that is all-knowing and full of wisdom.”

“Finally, we will ensure that in Oyo State, those who don’t have anything to do other than to divide us with religion will be put to shame.”

Earlier, the pastor-in-charge, C.A.C, Mountain of Mercy, Pastor Isaiah Alade, in his sermon titled “Joy to our generation,” said that joy is the outcome of positive results, saying that Governor Makinde has brought joy to Oyo State.

He also said the essence of Christmas is to reconcile all differences, show love and embrace peace as exemplified by Jesus Christ, urging the people to absorb the virtues of Jesus Christ as the reason for the season.

The first, second and third lessons of the event were read by the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin; the President, Oyo State Customary Court, Hon. Justice Aderonke Aderemi; and the Chairman, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Oyo State, Rev.Samson Ajetomobi, respectively.

Also, the seventh and eighth lessons of the event were read by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun and the wife of the governor, Mrs Tamunominini Makinde, while Governor Makinde read the ninth lesson.

Special prayers for widows, the state, first family, the State House of Assembly, civil servants and Nigeria, were conducted by Pastor Benjamin Akanmu, Dr Sunday Ola Makinde, Most Rev. (Dr.) Olusegun Okubadejo, Archbishop Gabriel ‘Leke Abegunrin, Prophet Ojo Olowere and Prophet Samuel Abiara.

Among those present at the service were Bishop Taiwo Adelakun, Pastor Femi Emmanuel, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, Evang. (Dr.) Bola Are, Evang. Funmi Aragbaiye, Rev. Dr David Moradeyo, Most Revd. Joseph Akinfewa, members of the state executive council and traditional rulers.

