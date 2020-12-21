Kaduna insecurity: Military recovers 3 decomposing bodies in Zango Kataf

The military has informed the Kaduna State Government, that it has recovered three more decomposing bodies during clearance operations at Ungwan Jatau Boto and Ungwan Gimba general areas of Zangon Kataf Local Government Area.

The military source observed that the decomposing bodies, estimated to have been dead for three or more days, are of citizens from the sides involved in the recent spate of attacks and reprisal killings in the area.

This was contained in an update on the security situation in the state issued by Samuel Aruwan, the state commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs on Monday.

The statement noted that “Security agencies have been informed for appropriate action. The government will disclose the identities of the decomposing bodies once they are identified.

“Furthermore, the Executive Secretary of the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency, Abubakar Hassan, alongside officials of the agency, visited displaced citizens at Zonkwa and Ungwan Idi in Zangon Kataf and Kauru Local Government Areas.

“The visit was for the purpose of assessment, and to provide some relief materials to displaced citizens, in compliance with Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s directives.

“The State Emergency Management Agency has also drawn the government’s attention to the swelling number of displaced citizens following the killing and counter-killing in the two local government areas.

“To this end, the issue is receiving attention for immediate intervention. Citizens are firmly assured that the Kaduna State Government will continue to work assiduously for the peace and security of the state.”

