Court to hear Ibadan North LG caretaker chairmanship suit January 5

Justice M.O. Olagunju of High Court five, Ibadan Judicial division of the Oyo State Judiciary has fixed January 5, 2021, for hearing in a suit filed against the Oyo State governor and others by a man identified as Alhaji Waheed Ayinde Akanni, to contest the alleged substitution of his name as the caretaker Chairman of Ibadan North Local Government (LG) Area of Oyo State.

Those joined alongside the governor in the matter delineated I/89/2020 are the Oyo State Government, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters in Oyo State, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Oyo State House of Assembly, Waheed Akanbi (Binro), Lukman Agboluaje and Hakeem Adebayo Egbende.

Akanni, in the Writ of Summons filed by his lawyer, Olusola Olufemi, is asking the court to declare that having been nominated by the governor and screened by the House of Assembly at the governor’s request and sworn in after meeting all necessary conditions, he is entitled to function as the caretaker chairman of Ibadan North Local Government.

He further asked for an order of court declaring that Waheed Akanbi is not the duly nominated person by Governor Seyi Makinde and therefore he is not entitled to be the caretaker chairman of Ibadan North Local Government.

Also, he asked for an order directing the state government and relevant authorities not to recognise, in whatever capacity, Waheed Akanbi as the caretaker chairman of Ibadan North Local Government and an order that he should return to the coffers of government all monies and entitlement that had accrued to him during his illegal occupation of the office under Governor Makinde.

In addition, he asked for an order mandating Akanbi to stop parading himself as the caretaker chairman of Ibadan North Local Government and an order restraining him and his agents or privies from disturbing Akanni from entering the office as the legal caretaker chairman of Ibadan North Local Government or from carrying out his duties.

He also asked for general damages of N50m against for the assault, inhuman treatment, untold hardship and psychological trauma he suffered as well as N588,050.00 being cost of his medical treatment, Tecno Camon 12 phone, clothes, watch and money on him which he lost during the attack.

Akanni also asked for an order of perpetual injunction restraining Akanbi or his agents from acting or parading himself as the chairman and any other orders the court may deem fit in the circumstance.