FG orders closure of all schools till January 18, transporters to carry 50% vehicle capacity

Following the second wave of COVID-19 in country, the Presidential Task Force on the pandemic has come up with new measures to check the spread including closure of all schools in the country until January 18, 2021.

The government also ordered all federal civil servants on Grade Levels 12 and below to stay at home for the next five weeks effective from this week.

Announcing these at a briefing in Abuja on Monday, Chairman of the task force and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, said officers from Grade Level 12 and below are now to work from home.

Mistapha also said all bars, nightclubs, pubs, event centres and other recreational venues are to be closed just as all restaurants except those providing services to hotel residents; takeaways, home deliveries and drive-ins shall remain closed.

To be restricted are all informal and formal festivity events including weddings, conferences, congresses, office parties, concerts, seminars, sporting activities, end of year events to not more than 50 persons.

According to the SGF, there will be limits to gatherings linked to religious events to less than 50 per cent capacity of the facility of use during which physical distancing and mandatory use of face masks shall be strictly enforced.

He said public transportation systems are to carry passengers not more than 50 per cent of their capacity in compliance with social distancing rules while compliance with NPI protocols especially the advisory on wearing of face masks in public spaces should be enforced.