Crisis rocks Ondo PDP over national delegate list

A fresh crisis is looming in the Ondo state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), over the delegate list for the forthcoming National Convention of the party with parallel delegates list submitted at the party’s secretariat.

Some aggrieved members of the party in the state have kicked against the submission of a parallel list, and have tabled some allegations over the development.

It was gathered that in the Akoko North-East Local Government Area of the state, two delegates, Bode Obanla and Obaude Babatunde Oladele emerged as parallel national delegates of the party.

The factional lists were said to have been submitted to the state chairman of the party, Fatai Adams, for onward transmission to the national secretariat of the party in Abuja

However, the chairman of the party in the local council, Hon. Giwa Kareem disowned Obanla as a delegate from the local government.

In the letter signed by Kareem, who said the party leadership at the local government had elected Oladele as the sole delegate of the party, saying any other person masquerading as such is an impersonator.





The letter read “We, the leaders of Akoko North East Local Government hereby appreciate the party and party leaders at the state and national level for the peaceful resolution of allowing us to select our national delegate for the forthcoming national congress.

“We appreciate all our party members who peacefully came out in mass to endorse the only selected candidate for this position despite the rain on the 10th day of May 2022, and wish to discountenance the rumour that we selected two candidates for the position of the national delegate.

“Architect Tunde Obaude was the selected and affirmed candidate. Mr Bode Obanla was never selected for the position at all. He, however, selected himself but did not show up at all during the affirmation exercise at the party secretariat at Ikare.

“We also urge the state secretariat to discountenance the fake result submitted by the said Bode Obanla as it is null and void since such exercise was not carried out in our secretariat.

“We sincerely pray that at a time like this when it is our prayer to win all elections at all levels, may we not be distracted by frivolities. We, the leaders of Akoko North-East wish the party a successful congress and victory in all elections ahead of us.

