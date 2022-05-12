Mob kills College of Education female student, sets body ablaze in Sokoto over alleged blasphemy

A female student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, has been killed and her body set ablaze in a mob attack by students of the institution over alleged blasphemy.

A source who spoke with Tribune Online in the state confirmed that the deceased, named Deborah, was alleged to have used blasphemous language.

According to the source, “she was having an argument with some of her schoolmates over their ongoing examination and when she was asked how she managed to pass her exams, she said it was Jesus.

“She was asked to withdraw the statement and apologise which she refused.

“The school security intervened, and took her to their post but they were overpowered by students after which she was killed in the process.

“After killing her, her body was burnt on the school premises,” he added.





Meanwhile, authorities of the school have closed down the school and asked all the students to vacate the school premises immediately.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

On Monday, August 9, 2021, the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed the first case of Marburg virus in West Africa in Guinea. This development has sent shivers down the spines of West Africans who are still grappling with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. But before this dreaded disease is greeted by rumours and misinformation, here is what you have to know about the virus.

Mob kills College of Education female student, sets body ablaze in Sokoto over alleged blasphemy