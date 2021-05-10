COVID-19: Unilorin won’t lose any academic session ― VC

Prof Sulyman Abdulkareem, Vice-Chancellor, University of Ilorin, Kwara, says the institution will not lose any academic session irrespective of its prolonged closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prof Abdulkareem stated in the institution’s bulletin, ‘Unilorin Bulletin’, issued on Monday in Ilorin, that the truncation of the session was, however, not peculiar to the institution, but to others across the country.

He explained that the university had perfected arrangements to mitigate the effects of the pandemic and the strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), which altered the university’s academic calendar.

The VC explained that the decision to that effect was taken by the Senate, the university’s highest decision-making organ.

According to him, the Senate comprises the management staff, Provost of the College of Health Sciences, Deans of Faculties, Heads of Department and all Professors.

These stakeholders, he said, decided to restore the characteristic stability in the institution’s academic calendar in the interest of students wishing to run their programmes and get them concluded as scheduled.

Prof Abdulkareem further explained that the current academic session would come to an end in June and that, subject to the approval of the Senate of the University, the next academic session would commence in July.

The short break, he explained, would ensure that the gap created by the prolonged closure of the institution was bridged in the interest of stakeholders.

