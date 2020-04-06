COVID-19: UNICEF initiates radio learning programme in Kano

United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) says it has initiated a radio Learning programme for students in Kano State.

Maulid Warfa, Chief of UNICEF Field Office, Kano, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Sunday in Kano.

Warfa, who is the UNICEF Officer in charge of Kano, Jigawa and Katsina states, said the UN agency was working in collaboration with the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) to develop radio and social media platforms teaching modules.

He said the programme was designed to facilitate the continuation of academic activities hitherto disrupted by the Coronavirus pandemic and to encourage students to continue with their studies.

“The Radio Teaching programme is a global reality not only in Nigeria but in many other countries when teachers and students could not get together in a classroom.

“The message a teacher has to pass will be channelled through another medium such as radio, television, internet and social media platforms.

“When kids are not going to school; there is study going on online through radio, television and internet devices as well as Facebook and Whatsapp.

“This is how the world is smartly innovating education through the possible medium of instruction. The programme will commence soon in Kano state,” he said.

Warfa added that the UN agency had also supported the state government in the production of 225, 000 copies of Social Behavior Communication Change (SBCC) materials for distribution to communities.

He noted that the materials were designed to enhance awareness creation on dangers and precautionary measures of Coronavirus pandemic.

The UN official added that the agency in collaboration with the state government also developed an action plan to fast track distribution of the materials at the grassroots.

“It is very effective, the most critical things in this kind of disease is to give to the people, the right message, when people are sensitised, they will be able to do the right thing.

“We have come up with an emergency preparedness response plan to ensure that we continue with what we are doing to respond to the crisis.

“UNICEF has elaborate plans for COVID-19 in Kano, Katsina and Jigawa states. We will continue to support the states technically to enable them to respond to the crisis with resources at our disposal,” he said.

According to him, UNICEF is working in collaboration with federal and state governments to mitigate the effects of the pandemic in the areas of education, malnutrition, water and sanitation, among others.

The UN agency had on April 1, sensitised 13 facilitators and mobilised community volunteers to educate the people on the dangers and preventive tips of Coronavirus in the state.

While lauding the efforts of the federal and Kano state governments towards preventing the spread of the virus, Warfa urged the people to adhere to medical advice, practice handwashing and observe social distancing.

