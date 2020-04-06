COVID-19: 84,000 beneficiaries from 15 LGAs in Kano to receive N20,000 

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management (FMHADM) National Coordinator of the Programme, Dr Temitope Sinkaiye has said that following the directives given by President Muhammadu Buhari to the National Cash Transfer office through the FMHADM, will give out N20,000 each to 84,000 of the poor and the vulnerable in 15 local government areas of Kano State.

Dr.Temitope Sinkaiye who disclosed this during her courtesy visit to Kano State deputy governor, Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, explained that N1.6 billion would be shared to 84,000 beneficiaries from 15 Local Governments in Kano State all in an effort of cushioning the lives of the poor.

She further disclosed that since the beginning of the programme two years ago they had not faced any challenge of funding, this is because the Federal Government has made adequate arrangements through obtaining a loan from the World Bank.

This was contained in a statement signed and issued by Comrade, Hassan Musa Fagge Chief Press Secretary to the deputy governor of Kano State a copy made available on Monday to pressmen.

However, she added that they aim to teach the beneficiaries how to empower themselves through group savings and how to establish small scale businesses.

She further said due to the beneficiaries will be sensitised on the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We observe social distancing so that by the time they go back, they will guide other members of their community on how to protect themselves and stay healthy, she said”.

Responding, Kano State deputy governor, Dr.Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna commended the Federal Government for the laudable initiative which he said would alleviate poverty especially coming at a time the country is combating COVID-19 pandemic.

He also extolled the efforts of the National Cash Transfer Office for training the beneficiaries on how to tackle poverty.

Gawuna then assures of continued cooperation and support of Ganduje Administration to the Federal Government policies and programmes aimed towards enhancing the lives of the people.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE