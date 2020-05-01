COVID-19: Sokoto index case discharged, additional nine cases recorded

As the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread in the country, Sokoto State, on Thursday, recorded another nine cases of COVID-19.

The new additions to the positive case have, however, brought the total positive case in the state to 36 cases.

This was according to the statistics released by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the agency in charge of monitoring and treatment of the virus in the country.

In a related development, the Sokoto Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association, Dr Sani Abubakar, the first index case in the state has been discharged.

Tribune Online recalled that the Doctor was reported to have tested positive for COVID-19 about three weeks ago in a statewide broadcast by the Governor, Rt Honourable Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner for health, Dr Muhammed Ali Inname, has also announced the commissioning of another isolation centre at the Murtala Muhammed Hospital, Sokoto.

According to the official Twitter handle of the ministry, the commissioner disclosed that the 32-bed space facility was handed over to the ministry on Thursday.

He further explained that the facility will, henceforth, complement the Disease and Infectious Hospital, Amanawa one currently in use.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Federal Government Offices To Open Three Times Weekly, Close At 2.00 Pm, Says Head Of Service

In line with the policy on gradual easing of restrictions to revive the economy and strengthen measures to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Federal Government offices are to reopen three times a week from next Monday. The Head of Service (HOS), Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, who gave the directive, said the days are… Read full story

Despite N200bn Gas Intervention, Power Generation Plunges To 1,601MW

Barely few weeks after the Federal Government approved N200 billion payment for improved gas supply to the electricity Generation Companies (GenCos) to boost power supply to Nigerians, power generation, on Wednesday, plunged to 1,601MWs… Read full story

COVID-19: States Playing Politics With Numbers So As To Get Grants, Northern Elders Say

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has said states are playing politics with numbers of people that tested positive in order to get more grants from the Federal Government and foreign donors. In a statement issued and signed by the Convener of the Northern Elders Forum, Professor Ango Abdullahi, on Thursday… Read full story

INEC May Resume Next Week

On plans to resume, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said a decision might be taken next Thursday on the plan for the resumption of its staff in line with advisory and protocols outlined by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on combating COVID-19 on the gradual easing of lockdown from next Monday… Read full story

Despite COVID-19, We’ll Celebrate May Day, Says Labour

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the world, the Nigeria Labour Movement said it would celebrate the 2020 Workers’ day though without the usual fanfare. The Organised Labour said the celebration would be marked through a zoom meeting… Read full story