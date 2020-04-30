Federal Government offices to open three times weekly, close at 2.00 pm, says Head of Service

In line with the policy on gradual easing of restrictions to revive the economy and strengthen measures to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Federal Government offices are to reopen three times a week from next Monday.

The Head of Service (HOS), Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, who gave the directive, said the days are Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Officers from Grade Levels 14 and and above and those on essential duties have therefore been directed to resume work but the offices are to close each day at 2.00 p.m.

These were contained in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja signed by Olawunmi Ogunmosunle, Director, Information, in the office of the Head of Service.

The statement stressed the need to ensure full compliance with the directives and advice on the prevention of the Covid-19 pandemic including maintenance of social distancing, regular washing and/or sanitizing of hands and wearing of face masks.

The statement read: “The Head of Service (HOS) of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan has directed officers on Grade Levels 14 and above including those on essential services to resume work with effect from Monday, 4th May, 2020.

“The directive is further to President Muhammadu Buhari’s broadcast on a phased and gradual easing of the lockdown measures occasioned by COVID-19.

“The Head of Service in her statement also issued the following directives; Offices are to open three times a week, namely Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The closing time shall be 2.00 pm on each day.

“The concerned officers are to ensure full compliance with the directives and advice on the prevention of the COVID-19 pandemic. These measures include maintenance of social distancing, regular washing and/or sanitizing of hands and wearing of face masks.

“Officers are to limit the number of visitors they receive to the barest minimum. They should also ensure that the visitors comply with safety and health advice/ directives.

“Permanent Secretaries and Chief Executive Officers are also advised to ensure that hand washing and sanitation facilities are placed at entrances and strategic points in their MDAs. Infrared thermometers are to be provided at the entrance of the MDAs for compulsory temperature checks while as much as practicable the entrance to the MDAs is limited to only one.

“It will be noted that the Federal Secretariat Complexes have been decontaminated while efforts are ongoing to do same in other public offices.”