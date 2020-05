COVID-19: Bauchi govt extends market opening hours

Gov Bala Mohammad of Bauchi State, on Friday, approved the extension of business hours for markets to operate every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday from 6 am to 6 pm from 2nd of May.

Mohammed, in a statement signed by Mr Muktar Gidado, his Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Media, said that officials of the Enforcement Committee would monitor compliance to ensure social distancing to curtail the spread of the virus in the state.

“Following the report of panic buying and overcrowding in our major markets across the State as a result of the partial lockdown enforced on markets.

“His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Bauchi state, Bala Mohammed (Kauran Bauchi) has graciously approved the extension of time of operation in the markets.

“Based on the new order, markets will continue to operate every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday from 6 am to 6 pm from May 2.

“The public, in particular, traders, market unions and associations should take note of the change as officials of the enforcement Committee will monitor compliance to ensure social distancing in order to curtail the spread of the virus,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that, in the earlier announcement of the partial lockdown on April 23, the State government ordered that markets would operate on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 am to 2 pm from April 26.

(NAN)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Federal Government Offices To Open Three Times Weekly, Close At 2.00 Pm, Says Head Of Service

In line with the policy on gradual easing of restrictions to revive the economy and strengthen measures to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Federal Government offices are to reopen three times a week from next Monday. The Head of Service (HOS), Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, who gave the directive, said the days are… Read full story

Despite N200bn Gas Intervention, Power Generation Plunges To 1,601MW

Barely few weeks after the Federal Government approved N200 billion payment for improved gas supply to the electricity Generation Companies (GenCos) to boost power supply to Nigerians, power generation, on Wednesday, plunged to 1,601MWs… Read full story

COVID-19: States Playing Politics With Numbers So As To Get Grants, Northern Elders Say

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has said states are playing politics with numbers of people that tested positive in order to get more grants from the Federal Government and foreign donors. In a statement issued and signed by the Convener of the Northern Elders Forum, Professor Ango Abdullahi, on Thursday… Read full story

INEC May Resume Next Week

On plans to resume, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said a decision might be taken next Thursday on the plan for the resumption of its staff in line with advisory and protocols outlined by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on combating COVID-19 on the gradual easing of lockdown from next Monday… Read full story

Despite COVID-19, We’ll Celebrate May Day, Says Labour

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the world, the Nigeria Labour Movement said it would celebrate the 2020 Workers’ day though without the usual fanfare. The Organised Labour said the celebration would be marked through a zoom meeting… Read full story