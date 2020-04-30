Despite N200bn gas intervention, power generation plunges to 1,601MW

Barely few weeks after the Federal Government approved N200 billion payment for improved gas supply to the electricity Generation Companies (GenCos) to boost power supply to Nigerians, power generation, on Wednesday, plunged to 1,601MWs.

The Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari, had earlier in April announced the intervention in a meeting with the Minister of Power, Engr Saleh Mamman and the Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Mr Usman Gur Mohammed.

However, between Tuesday and Wednesday generation in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) has reduced to 2,883Mws to 1,601Mws.

This was revealed in the Operational Report of April, 29th 2020, posted on the Nigeria System Operator’s website on Thursday.

According to the report, the peak generation for Tuesday, April 28th, 2020 was 5,188mws with the lowest generation of 2,883MWs compared to Monday, April 27th when the figure was put at 4,641mw, lowest generation 3,120mw respectively.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), on Wednesday, had also announced a loss of power supply to the grid.

In a terse statement signed by the General Manager Public Affairs, Mrs Ndidi Mba, stated that the cause of the incident could not be ascertained.

“TCN would commence investigations into the cause of the supply loss as soon as full recovery is achieved.

“We are committed to ensuring grid stability and consistent bulk power supply, especially at this time of the pandemic,” it read.

