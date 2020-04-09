COVID -19: Amosun distributes stimulus packages for Ogun residents

The immediate past governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, on Thursday, distributed stimulus packages to 3,210 polling units in the state, to mitigate the effect of the 14 days lockdown occasioned the spread of coronavirus.

Amosun, who is currently representing Ogun Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Alhaji Bola Adeyemi, said the packages consisting of rice, gaari, noodles and vegetable oil are part of his contribution to the people of the state at this critical period.

He said the distribution of the relief materials is apolitical, adding that critical stakeholders would also be reached through their respective leaders in an orderly manner throughout Ogun State.

The statement which was made available to Tribune Online said: “The distribution of the palliatives is apolitical. Consequently, efforts have been put in place to achieve this desired objective.

“We hereby implore our people particularly the needy and the vulnerable to await the delivery of the palliatives in their respective polling unit with effect from today – Thursday 9th April, 2020.”

The former governor advised the citizens to maintain government regulation on social distancing and orderliness during the distribution and collection of the packages in the state.

“We also seize this opportunity to appeal to our people in Ogun State to continue to stay at home, wash your hands regularly, maintain good hygiene and comply with government regulation towards the prevention of coronavirus.

“We fervently pray that Almighty God, in his infinite mercy would keep us safe from COVID-19 in Ogun State, Nigeria and indeed the world,” he added.