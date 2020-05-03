COVID-19: Plateau commences contact tracing of two new cases

Following confirmation of two additional COVID-19 cases in Plateau State, the State Commissioner of Health, Dr Ninkong Lar Ndam, has disclosed that the State Surveillance Team has commenced contact tracing of the two new cases.

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Saturday, May 2nd, released its daily COVID-19 case update which confirmed two new cases in Plateau State.

Dr Lar Ndam said the state government has commenced investigation on the issue while contact tracing has started adding that Governor Simon Lalong is leaving no stone unturned and working assiduously to stop the spread of the virus in the state.

He implored the public not to panic, but to continue to imbibe good personal hygiene, social distancing, avoid crowded places and stay at home.

Lar called on the citizens to be vigilant and report any suspicious case while assisting the government to enforce the border closure directive which is one of the key steps adopted in curbing the disease.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Buhari Removes NEMA DG, Names Retired Air Vice Marshal As Replacement

​President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Air Vice Marshal Muhammadu Alhaji Muhammed (retd) as the new Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to replace Mustapha Maihaja. Appointment of the new NEMA DG was announced on Saturday… Read full story

N1.224trn IMF Loan: Many More Nigerians To Lose Jobs •Further increase in VAT, excise rates looms •Tougher times ahead

WITH the Federal Government accessing $3.4 billion (N1.224 trillion) loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) at the weekend, there are signs that Nigerians may face tougher times in order for the government to fully repay the money by the end of the 2025 stipulated time… Read full story