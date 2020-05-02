BREAKING: Buhari removes NEMA DG, names retired Air Vice Marshal as replacement

By Leon Usigbe-Abuja
Outgoing DG

​President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Air Vice Marshal Muhammadu Alhaji Muhammed (retd) as the new Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to replace Mustapha Maihaja.

This was announced on Saturday by a statement which emanated from the office of the Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF).

Signed by Willie Bassey, Director, Information, the statement said the appointment took effect from Thursday, April 30, for an initial period of four years in accordance with Section 3 of the National Emergency Management Agency Act.

The statement added: “The erstwhile Director General, Mustapha Y. Maihaja, has been directed to hand over all official matters to AVM Muhammadu Alhaji Muhammed immediately.

“The President thanked the outgoing Director-General for his services and charged the new appointee to serve with diligence and commitment.”

