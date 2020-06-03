COVID-19: Osun records two new cases, total now 47

Osun State has recorded an additional two new COVID-19 cases, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the state to 47.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Rafiu Isamotu, who made this known in a statement, on Wednesday, said the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had on Tuesday confirmed one of the two cases while the result of the test of another case returned positive.

He disclosed that one of the two cases was a returnee from Ibadan, and the other is a resident of Ikire, who also had contact with her visitor from Ibadan.

Isamotu added that the two patients were nursing serious ailments.

He further said with the discovery of two new cases, the number of active cases in the State now stands at seven, as at June, 3rd 2020.

“The state has recorded two new cases, bringing the number of active cases in the state to seven. Sadly, the two newly recorded cases are nursing serious ailments that have significantly depressed their immune status,” Isamotu remarked.

He, however, urged residents of the state to continue to abide by the measures put in place by the state government in ensuring that the coronavirus is contained.

