COVID-19: Ondo NAWOJ distributes food items to widows

No fewer than 60 widows from Ondo State have received food items distributed by the state chapter of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) as palliatives to cushion the effect of COVID-19.

Tribune Online reports that the distribution which is the second edition organised by the women journalists in the state was put in place to support widows and to reduce their burden of feeding their families.

Distributing the palliatives to the widows, chairperson of NAWOJ in Ondo State, Mrs Doris Olumoko, commended a governorship aspirant in the state, Engr. Ife Oyedele, who made the food items available to NAWOJ, saying the food items have brought great smiles to the faces of the widows.

Olumoko who said the programme would be a continuous exercise, disclosing that the state chapter of NAWOJ will continue to stand in the gap and reach out to well-meaning Nigerians who have resources to assist widows.

She also urged the widows to ensure they stay safe by keeping to the laid down rules and guidelines to protect them from contacting COVID-19.

Also speaking, Oyedele promised to continue to partner NAWOJ to support and render assistance to widows, women and children in the state.

Oyedele who was represented by the spokesperson of a non-governmental organisation, Yinfanny Support, Mrs Olayinka Faniyi, called on other well-meaning individuals in the state to assist the widows and needy in the state.

According to her, the gestures will go a long way to bring succour to the widows, noting that the widows should be given sense of belonging and should not be sidelined.

Some of the beneficiaries also commended the gesture and prayed for the association of the women journalists while they promised to protect their families against coronavirus by maintaining proper hygiene and adhering to COVID-19 protocols.