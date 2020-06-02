Betway unveiled as sponsor of BBNaija fifth season

MultiChoice Nigeria has announced Betway as lead sponsor of the fifth season of Big Brother Naija reality TV show, which is scheduled to air in July 2020. Betway is a premium online and mobile sports betting platform across Africa providing the best sports betting experience action and betting opportunities on major leagues and tournaments. Welcoming [...]

MultiChoice Nigeria has announced Betway as lead sponsor of the fifth season of Big Brother Naija reality TV show, which is scheduled to air in July 2020.

Betway is a premium online and mobile sports betting platform across Africa providing the best sports betting experience action and betting opportunities on major leagues and tournaments.

Welcoming the new partnership, the Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria, Mr John Ugbe said, “As an established brand in its competitive industry, Betway is a right fit for BBNaija and we are excited to have them on board this season. We believe this partnership will bring about an increase in engagement and excitement for fans of the reality TV show.”

“Betway is excited to be a part of Big Brother Naija season five. The collaboration with Big Brother Naija presents us with the opportunity to engage and connect with Nigerians through our amazing range of sports betting and online games. We believe our offerings will bring added excitement to both the contestants and the viewers at home” said Chris Ubosi, Betway representative.

The Big Brother Naija reality TV show continues to show immense success and a growing popularity every season. Preparations for its fifth season is underway following the announcement and conclusion of the online audition process on Saturday, May 30.

