COVID-19 is real, Delta govt warns as cases soar to 88

Delta State government has warned doubting Thomases resident in the state on the reality of COVID-19 in the state, just as 88 cases have been confirmed, so far.

TribuneOnline reports that in spite of the 88 confirmed cases with 63 active, 17 discharged and eight fatalities, it is a common sing-song in some parts of the state, especially Warri, that COVID-19 “is a scam.”

Responding to the believed nonchalant attitude of some people of the state to the reality of the pandemic, Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, warned against such disposition he described as dangerous.

He said that the treatment of the patients was costing the government of Senator Ifeanyi Okowa some good fortunes, warning residents of the state to protect themselves and others from contracting the virus.

Aniagwu, who was addressing journalists in the state at the Warri Government House Annex, disclosed that the naval rating who reportedly absconded from the isolation centre at Oghara some weeks back was in the custody of the naval authorities where he’s undergoing treatment.

He also buttressed that Miss Omamuzo Ijala, who caused an uproar on the social media, rejecting her positive status report at the isolation centre in Warri, actually tested positive, but has been treated and discharged.

He confirmed that many other positive cases were infected by her including some medical personnel in the frontline who are also currently undergoing treatment.

Aniagwu, therefore, pleaded with all Deltans and residents to discreetly observe physical distancing, regular washing of hands, use of alcohol-based sanitizers, use of face masks and avoidance of touching of eyes, nose and mouth with fingers among others.

Meanwhile, Aniagwu, who was flanked by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to Gov Ifeanyi Okowa, Mr Oliseh Ifejika and other media aides to the governor, disclosed that schools would resume after some measures have been taken to safeguard pupils from contracting COVID-19.

“Until we make up our mind on how the pupils will resume, we won’t ask them to resume schools now,.

“We’re more interested in stopping the virus hence our partial lifting of lockdown to accommodate worship centres,” he noted.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

UPDATE: FG Eases Lockdown, Reopens Banks, Religious Centres, But Schools Remain Closed

Nigeria has moved to the second phase of the ease of lockdown in the effort to contain the COVID-19 pandemic as more restrictions have been lifted in the gradual move to fully reopen the economy. The new measures, which will be in place for the next four weeks, include the reopening of places of worship provided…Read full story

Obaseki Presents Re-Election Bid Nomination Form To Buhari

The governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has presented his nomination form, seeking re-election on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC) to President Muhammadu Buhari. The governor stormed the presidential villa, Abuja, on Monday, to see the president, brushing aside the controversy generated by… Read full story

UPDATE: Petrol To Sell At N123/Ltr As PPPRA Reviews Ex-Depot Price

The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency(PPPRA) has reviewed the existing Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) pump price band between N121.50 and N123.50 per litre for the month of June. It also pegged the ex-depot price band at N102.13 and N104.13/litre, weeks after the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation… Read full story

FG Relaxes Ban On Religious Gathering, Curfew Now From 10pm To 4am

The Federal Government on Monday announced the relaxation on the ban on religious gathering in the country from June 1. The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 disclosed this during its daily briefing in Abuja, saying this is based on the guidelines and protocols agreed by state governments… Read full story

Nationwide Strike: FG Begins Negotiation With Resident Doctors

The Federal Government on Monday began negotiation with the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) with a view to get them to shelve their planned strike as the nation needs their cooperation to successfully battle the COVID-19 pandemic… Read full story

Be More Security Conscious, CAN Tells Churches

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has charged churches to be more security conscious, and also ensure the security of their leaders. CAN say this call became necessary following the recent kidnap of the Chairman, Nasarawa State Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Bishop Joseph Masin… … Read full story

We Inherited N26bn Unpaid Gratuities Of 6,274 Retirees ― Gov Makinde

Oyo State governor, Mr Seyi Makinde on Monday disclosed that his government met unpaid gratuities totalling N26 billion. He made the disclosure in a Facebook post in which he stated that his administration has cleared backlogs of gratuities from 2012 to 2013… Read full story

Immigration Boss Warns Officers Against Surcharging Passport Applicants

The Comptroller-General of Nigerian Immigration Service, Mr Muhammad Babandede CGI, has warned passport officers that no extra charges are allowed apart from the approved fees by the Federal Government. “Nigerians are not to be surcharged but we must serve them sincerely to gain their confidence,” he said… Read full story

More Than One In Six Young People Out Of Work Due To COVID-19 —ILO

MORE than one in six young people have stopped working since the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic while those who remain employed have seen their working hours cut by 23 per cent, the International Labour Organization (ILO) has said… Read full story

7 APC Governors Meet Tinubu Over Obaseki

SEVEN governors elected on the tickets of the All Progressives Congress (APC) met with the national leader of the party, Senator Bola Tinubu, at the State House, Marina, Lagos, on Sunday, over the fate of the embattled governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki… Read full story

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE