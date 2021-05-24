COVID-19: Ondo canvases adherence to FG directive

Following the new variant of COVID-19, the Ondo State Inter-ministerial Committee on Coronavirus (COVID-19) has called on residents of the state to strictly comply with the precautionary measures against the spread of COVID-19.

The Chairman, Inter-ministerial Committee on COVID-19 in the State and Vice-Chancellor, University of Medical Sciences, Ondo, Prof Adesegun Fatusi, made this call after the Committee’s technical review meeting in Akure.

Prof Fatusi noted that the state in recent times has not witnessed any significant increase in the number of COVID-19 cases recorded nor experienced the new variants, but said “we must continue to bear in mind that the threat of a new wave of COVID-19 and of more infectious variants is real.

“Thus, Ondo State aligns with the renewed emphasis of the federal government on compliance with the national COVID-19 preventive guidelines to keep the State safe and secure.”

Prof Fatusi appealed to the people of the state to take advantage of the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination and for all target populations to get vaccinated.

He noted that with a total of 2,383 confirmed cases and 64 deaths in the state, “there should be strict compliance with the existing guidelines on the proper use of face masks, regular hand washing or application of hand sanitizer, physical and social distancing would enable the state to avoid new infections and deaths.”

