Police bust cyber crime syndicate in Imo

Operatives from the Tactical Units of the Imo State Police Command have busted a syndicate of notorious Internet fraudsters in the state.

The syndicate has been on the run for series of Cyber crimes they had committed within Imo and neighbouring states.

In a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer Imo State Command SP. Bala Elkana, the suspects arrested included a 23year old Chidiebere Nwaguma, Chukwuemeka Johnson and Maduka Vincent 22years old.

The PPRO said that the suspects are natives of Idemeogwa Mbaitoli Local Government Area, but resident at Orogwe Owerri West Local Government Area, Imo State.

He said that the suspects were arrested along Amakohia Owerri/Orlu Road Owerri in a Lexus 350 RX car with registration number GGE 966 GP suspected to be bought with the proceeds of crime.

Elkana said that the suspects confessed to have defrauded many unsuspecting members of the public which included and three laptops and three iPhones used in perpetrating the fraud were recovered from them.

Also recovered were some wraps of substances suspected to be Indian Hemp.

According to the PPRO, the Commissioner of Police Imo State, CP Abutu Yaro, had directed that the suspects be charged to Court.

