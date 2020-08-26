COVID-19: Ogun Assembly distributes handwashing units to constituencies

As part of efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, the Ogun State House of Assembly on Wednesday distributed 26 units of locally fabricated handwashing units to all the constituencies in the state.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Hon. Olakunle Oluomo, while speaking during the distribution exercise, held at the Assembly complex, Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, stated that the gesture was a further demonstration of the lawmakers’ responsibility and responsiveness to the people over the hardship occasioned by the pandemic in order to promote the hygienic practice.

He noted that the socio-economic impact of the virus could not be overemphasised, hence, the need for the distribution of handwashing units.

The speaker explained that the self- financed projects by the lawmakers in the ninth legislature remained part of their respective contributions to complement the efforts of government and other stakeholders at promoting safety practices among the people, especially through hands washing as a way of life, with a view to curtailing community transmission of the pandemic.

“The ninth Assembly will continue to do everything possible within the legislative ambit to ensure the safety of the lives and property of the people of our dear state,” the speaker said.

The Chairman, House Committee on Health, Hon. Adegoke Adeyanju noted that the lawmakers’ gesture was aimed at ensuring the safety of the people, adding that socio-economic development could only be achieved in a hygienic environment.

Some of the beneficiaries who also spoke to newsmen lauded the efforts of the lawmaker in making sure the ugly narrative scripted by COVID-19 becomes a thing of the past.

The Principal Nursing Officer, Italapo Primary Health Care, Ijebu, Mrs Abigael Olayemi, said the gesture remained a rare sacrifice and show of selfless service to humanity by the members of the ninth legislature in the state.

Beneficiaries of the four-in-one mechanised machine included public school administrators, market leaders and Community Health Care Centres.

