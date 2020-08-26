KPMG releases digital channels scorecard for Banks in Nigeria

KPMG Professional Services is set to release the digital channels scorecard for retail banks in Nigeria at its upcoming webinar, themed: “Leveraging Superior UX on Digital Channels to Drive Retail Banking Growth.

Speaking at a briefing held via Zoom yesterday, Partner & Lead, Digital Transformation, KPMG Africa, Boye Ademola noted that the effective response to the Coronavirus pandemic is digital.

Boye, therefore, stated that banks should quickly scale up on capabilities to deliver products through digital channels.

He added that this prompted the Digital Channels Scorecard for retail banks in Nigeria.

“At KPMG, we believe one of the enduring responses to the pandemic now and post-COVID-19 is Digital.

“In simple terms, banks need to urgently scale up on capabilities to deliver products and services via digital channels.

“It is in this light that we have performed a series of user journey-centred assessments culminating in the Digital Channels Scorecard for retail banks in Nigeria.

“The Scorecard provides an industry perspective of how effective banks are in delivering products and services to customers via digital channels by measuring user experiences across a range of journeys for each bank.

“This webinar will attract a variety of business leaders from financial services, telecoms and other sectors that have a keen focus on retail growth via digital capabilities” Boye stated.

Speaking also, Strategy and Digital, Management Consulting, KPMG in Nigeria, Ngozi Chidozie said that the scorecard will highlight observations, emerging trends, opportunities.

“The webinar will Highlight our observations on leading practices, emerging trends and perspectives on opportunities for improvement of the overall digital channels experience across the Nigerian retail banking sector

That is why this upcoming event is themed: “Leveraging Superior UX on Digital Channels to drive Retail Banking Growth.”

Partner, Digital Transformation, Ladi Asuni, opined that the release of the Digital Channels Scorecard publication is the first in a series to come, designed by KPMG for retail banks in Nigeria to have an objective understanding of their competitive positioning with respect to leveraging digital capabilities to deliver products and services.

The upcoming webinar will also feature industry experts such as Akeem Lawal (Divisional Chief Executive Officer, Payment Processing, Interswitch), Bode Abifarin (Chief Operating Officer, Flutterwave)and Meaghan Johnson (Internationally renowned Fintech Researcher and UX Expert).

