COVID-19: NUJ rejects govt palliative in Enugu

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Enugu State Council, on Saturday, rejected the palliatives from Enugu State government over alleged interference in the union activities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the problem started when the government representatives led by the state Commissioner for Information, Mr Chidi Aroh, announced that the palliatives was for the alleged two factions in the union.

According to him, “I heard that there are two factions in the union and the items should be shared between them.”

But the Acting Vice President of NUJ, South East, Zone C, Comrade Ken Ofoma, expressed dismay over the Commissioner’s statement saying that there were no factions in the union.

“Enugu NUJ remains one family under the leadership of the state chairman, Rex Arum and under the National body led by Chief Christopher Isiguzo.”

The vice president disclosed that the other group were those suspended by the National body over anti-union activities adding that any other executive was illegal.

In his remarks, the NUJ chairman, Mr Arum, said that the union would not accept the palliative since the government decided to recognise an illegal group as members.

Arum noted that the illegal group comprised only seven persons as against over 200 journalists in the state.

He said that the government should have handed over the items to the state council as it did to the Radio and Television and Theatre Arts Workers Union (RATTAWU).

“The other group is illegal because they are not recognised by the National body. How can you share the items between 200 journalists and seven illegal persons?

”You can see that they did the right thing for RATTAWU and they collected their own but the government did not follow the appropriate way for NUJ, that is why the members turned it down,” he said.

”We did not actually reject the palliative but demanded for the recognition of the elected NUJ executive in the state,” Arum said.

NAN reports that the commissioner and his group comprising the Leader, Enugu State House of Assembly, Mr Ikechukwu Ezeugwu and Chairman, Assembly Committee on Information, Mr Jeff Mba however, left with the items as journalists walked away from them.

(NAN)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

FG To Submit List Of School Feeding Vendors To EFCC ― Minister

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has said the list of all participating vendors in the modified School Feeding Programme will be submitted to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)… Read full story

NAFDAC Harps On Need To Promote Local Manufacturers

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has restated the need for Nigeria to promote local manufacturing sector. The Director-General of the NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, made this assertion at a news conference to commemorate the launch of palliatives for Micro, Small and… Read full story

79-Year-Old Retired Nigerian Doctor, Wife Die Of Coronavirus In UK 10 Days Apart

Dr James Oniah, from Onitsha, Anambra State who was a retired radiologist, succumbed to coronavirus on April 24 while his wife, Mary Oniah, from Zambia, passed away from the virus on May 4. They both died at King George Hospital in Ilford, East London leaving behind three children as well as other family members… Read full story

Real Reasons The Buhari Cabal Picked Gambari As Chief Of Staff

Few appointments have generated as much excitement— and entranced the imagination of Nigerians— as the appointment of Ibrahim Agboola Gambari as Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff. The Emir of Ilorin thanked Buhari for it even though there is no record of him publicly thanking Olusegun Obasanjo… Read full story

Can COVID-19 Infect A Person Twice?

The immune system’s memory is rather like our own – it remembers some infections clearly, but has a habit of forgetting others. Measles is highly memorable – one bout should give life-long immunity (as the weakened version in its vaccine also does). However, there are many others that are pretty forgettable… Read full story