Military airstrikes kill terrorists, destroy facilities in Sambisa forest

The Defence Headquarters has said Boko Haram terrorists in the Sambisa Forest of Borno have been set in disarray, following massive airstrikes conducted by the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD) on Friday.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

Enenche said the operation was executed based on credible intelligence reports as well as series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions.

He added that the reports revealed that the terrorists were importing additional fighters as well as increasing their logistics stocks preparatory to launching attacks on troops’ locations and surrounding civilian settlements.

According to him, the air task force dispatched an enhanced force package of attack aircraft and a surveillance platform to engage the location.

“Overhead the target area, the significant activity of the terrorists was observed in different parts of the settlement.

“The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets took turns in attacking the target area, neutralising many BHTs as well as destroying their logistics facilities and other structures in successive passes, thereby further degrading their will to fight.

“The armed forces of Nigeria, operating in concert with other security agencies and stakeholders, will sustain the offensive against the enemies of our great nation.

“We shall not relent until peace and normalcy are restored not only in the Northeast but also in every other troubled region of our beloved country,” he said. (NAN)

