COVID-19: NOA to monitor resumption of schools in Anambra

As schools in Anambra State resume on Monday, February 1, 2021, after the extension of the holidays because of COVID-19 upsurge, stakeholders in education sector have been called to play their roles to stem the tide of the infection.

Anambra State Director, National Orientation Agency (NOA), Barrister Charles Nworji, made the call during a press briefing in his office in Awka, on Thursday.

Nworji asked parents to play their roles starting from the home by giving basic advice to their children on the non-pharmaceutical protocols of COVID-19 and as well provide hand sanitisers for their children as they return to school.

He reminded school children that as they resume school that it is no longer business as usual, urging them to avoid crowded areas to stay safe.

For teachers and school authorities, Nworji also asked them to double their efforts to ensure that the children are properly guided while in school and as well provide preventive measures for their safety.

The NOA director called on the government to assist schools in providing the preventive facilities noting that government should be more interested in the welfare of the Nigeria children.

He disclosed that about one hundred and five NOA field Officers stationed across the twenty-one council areas of Anambra State will monitor school resumption on Monday to ensure that schools adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols

