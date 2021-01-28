Nigeria redeems $500 million Eurobond 

Business News
By Sanya Adejokun- Abuja
Eurobond, 32 states get another, Treasury safety, waivers to importers in two years, Recession 2021 budget, Nigeria's debt, FAAC, World Bank COVID-19 debt relief, whistleblower policy, FAAC shares N682.060bn for August, double taxation, loan, stabilisation fund, NAS, Ahmed, benchmark, unclaimed dividends deposits, unclaimed dividends deposits
Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Finance

Debt Management Office (DMO) of Nigeria has announced that the country’s 6.75 per cent $500 million JAN 2021 Eurobond which matures on January 28, 2021 will be redeemed. 

The agency said in a statement that funds have been made available by the Federal Government to the to repay the principal sum of $500 million and final interest payment due on the Eurobond. 

“By this development, Nigeria continues to demonstrate in practical terms, its commitment towards honouring all its debt service obligations as and when due.” 

The 6.75% $500M JAN 2021 Eurobond which was issued in January 2011 was Nigeria’s first foray into the International Capital Market (ICM). 

The issuance of the Eurobond enabled Nigeria to diversify its sources of funding as it successfully raised a total of USD10,668.35 million from the ICM thereafter, making a total of USD11,168.35 million to finance the implementation of the Federal Budgets. 

This is in addition to contributing to Nigeria’s External Reserves. 

Equally important, a number of private sector operators, notably Nigerian Banks, have raised US Dollar funds from the ICM following Nigeria’s debut Eurobond in January 2011. 

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

INEC Lists Five Challenges Ahead Of 2023 Elections

AS politicians step up horse-trading ahead of subsequent elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has listed five main areas of likely challenges…

Who Succeeds IGP Mohammed Adamu?

As the February retirement date of the incumbent Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu draws near, there are varying permutations on who steps in as the new police boss. SUNDAY ADEPOJU writes on the suspense over the…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo
Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Business News

Microsoft, CIRT sign strategic agreement on business development

Business News

Investors stake N7.32bn on positive trade

Business News

Online Forex Trading – It is a Risky Business for Beginner Investors

Business News

How to buy and sell on Sellatease online marketplace

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More