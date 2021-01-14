COVID-19: NCDC confirms 1,479 new cases as total rises to 105,478

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 1,479 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 105,478.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Thursday.

“1479 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-697 FCT-201 Nasarawa-80 Plateau-74 Rivers-72 Edo-46 Adamawa-43 Osun-39 Akwa Ibom-35 Delta-31 Anambra-27 Oyo-24 Kano-21 Abia-19 Enugu-19 Ogun-18 Sokoto-12 Bauchi-7 Taraba-7 Ekiti-4 Gombe-4 Imo-4 Bayelsa-2 Jigawa-2 Zamfara-1.”

