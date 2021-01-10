COVID-19: Lagos will continue to arrest, prosecute violators of guidelines

Lagos State government on Sunday warned that law enforcement agents will continue to arrest and prosecute residents who violate COVID-19 guidelines and directives issued to curtail the spread of the deadly virus.

It would be recalled that the team, led by the State Commissioner of Police, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, arrested over 200 violators from different spots across Lagos and paraded same at the weekend, with a vow to prosecute all the affected.

The culprits, who were found clubbing in contravention of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s directive on the closure of clubhouses, also violated the 12 a.m to 4 a.m curfew imposed by the Federal Government to stem the spread of COVID-19.

The State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, gave the warning in a statement made available to newsmen, vowing that the enforcement would continue across the state to stop the virus, which he said had continued to kill.

“All those arrested will be prosecuted. The enforcement will continue across the state to stop the virus, which continues to kill,” Omotoso said.

The commissioner enjoined residents to avoid large gatherings and ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines, even as he further warned that the second wave of the pandemic had continued to spread faster among Lagosians with increased cases of patients being admitted at isolation centres.

“Residents are advised to avoid large gatherings and ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines. The second wave of the pandemic has continued to spread faster among Lagosians with increased cases of patients being admitted at isolation centres,” he warned.

“COVID-19 is real. The second wave is deadlier and spreads faster. People should observe the practices of physical distancing; wearing of face masks; regular washing of hands and use of hand sanitisers always,” he added.

