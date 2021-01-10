Anambra traditional ruler dies seven days after Obiano lifts suspension

The traditional ruler of Igbariam community in Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra State, HRH Igwe Nkeli Nzekwe is dead.

Tribune Online gathered that the monarch died seven days after the state government had lifted his suspension as the traditional ruler of the community.

Nzekwe, who was among the 13 monarchs suspended for travelling to Abuja without obtaining permission from the state government, had his suspension lifted on December 31, 2020.

He died a few days after his Ofala festival on January 4, 2021.

The monarch had celebrated his 30th Ofala festival on January 4, 2021 and died on the night of January 7 at his palace over an undisclosed ailment.

A source, who did not want his name in print, said that the traditional ruler died in his house and was also buried the same day in his compound in Igbariam according to the tradition.

Before his death, he was the chairman, Board of Trustees of the splinter Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide General Assembly, which is kicking against the ongoing election.

The state Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment Mr C. Don, confirming the death, said that the state government has not been officially notified of his death.

He referred our reporter to the town union president for official confirmation

However, attempts to confirm the incident from the community president-general was not successful as his phone number was not reachable at the time of filing this report.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19 Vaccine To Arrive Nigeria End Of January — PTF

NATIONAL coordinator of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu, has said the nation is expected to receive its first batch of the COVID-19 vaccines by the end of…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…

Anambra traditional ruler dies seven days after Obiano lifts suspension