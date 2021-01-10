Council chairman shuts down health centre as workers test positive for COVID-19

The chairman of Agbado/Oke-Odo LCDA, Hon. David Famuyiwa has shut down the Meiran Primary Health centre to prevent the community transmission of COVID-19 pandemic and allow for contact tracing of the infected persons.

According to a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the chairman, Mosunmola Olabige, the closure was necessary as some staff of the health centre tested positive for Covid-19.

The statement read: “In a swift reaction to contain and avert the spread of coronavirus in the communities, the Chairman of Agbado/Oke-Odo LCDA, Hon. David Famuyiwa has ordered the immediate closure of Meiran Primary Health Centre.

This became necessary as some members of staff of the health centre tested positive to the dreaded virus.

The chairman also ordered the immediate contact tracing of their colleagues and associates as well as patients who visited the facility in the last few days.

He also used the medium to admonish the community members to take responsibility for their health and life by avoiding social events that attract large gatherings and by adhering strictly to the laid down guidelines of the use of face masks, regular hand washing and the use of sanitisers, maintaining adequate social distancing while in public places in order to flatten the curve of the pandemic.”

