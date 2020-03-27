COVID-19: Lagos moving in direction of total shutdown soon ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday said he would not hesitate to shut down the state totally soon if cases of people testing positive continue in the state.

Governor Sanwo-Olu made this known in a live broadcast at the State House, Marina, while giving an update of the disease, saying so far, Lagos had recorded 44 confirmed cases, while three people had been discharged.

He emphasized that the state government was moving in the direction of total shutdown once a particular figure was arrived at, but he did not disclose the figure.

“We are moving in the direction of curfew soon, there are numbers we need to see before that will happen but we have not seen that yet,” he said.

The governor urged Lagosians to stay indoor if they were not on essential services, saying that the government did not want to shutdown the state’s economy totally, but warned that once that certain figure was reached, the government would have no option than to shutdown the state.

The governor lamented that there had been an increase in confirmed cases that had reached 44, with six additional cases recorded in a vessel in Lagos on Thursday.

ALSO READ: Buni commends residents of Yobe over coronavirus

According to him, with three people already discharged, the government was looking at discharging five or six more patients who had now tested negative, saying once they recorded a confirmatory negative test, they would be discharged.

The governor added that the government would start free distribution of food to about 200,000 households, such as rice, garri, bread, beans, among others to last each household for a period of two weeks.

He also said the government had opened about 50 temporary markets in public schools in the neighbourhood where people could purchase foodstuff at a cheaper rate, asserting that the markets would be opened every two days.

The governor appealed to Lagosians to refrain from gathering in large numbers, saying he expected maximum compliance from the residents.

Sanwo-Olu added that the state government had begun fumigation of public places, such as parks, bus stops, among others, saying that the exercise would last until Sunday

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE