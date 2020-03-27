Buni commends residents of Yobe over coronavirus

Governor Maimala Buni, has commended the people of Yobe State for supporting and cooperating with the government’s policies and measures in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

The governor described as laudable the calmness and adherence to medical and other professional recommendations to stay safe from the dreaded virus by the residents.

Governor Buni noted recently after inaugurating the state committee on the pandemic that it was also encouraging to see people internalizing the campaign on the safety measures and cultivating the habit of handwashing.

In a release by his spokesman Mamman Mohammed, the Governor commended the Community, religious leaders, trade unions and associations for cooperating with the Covid 19 state Committee by taking the campaign to the grassroots of the state.

Buni said the State Rapid Response team is on check and proactively prepared to provide the necessary assistance for any suspicious case.

Governor Buni gave glory to God for the safety so far enjoyed against the disease and called on the people not to relent in prayers.

The Governor assured that the government will continue to live up to its responsibility of providing the people with the desired support at all times.