Aare Musulumi lauds South-West govts’ efforts against coronavirus spread

The Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Alhaji Dawud Akinola, has commended the various steps being taken by governments in the South-West to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The commendation was contained in a statement issued in Ibadan by the Secretary to the Aare Musulumi-Council, Alhaji Kamoru Aderibigbe.

The Muslim leader noted that the coronavirus pandemic posed a grave danger to human existence and only drastic measures such as the ones being taken and replicated among governments, particularly in the South-West, could effectively address the challenge.

He identified the suspension of social and religious gatherings, schools’ closure, work break for civil and public servants after payment of their salary, provision of handwashing facilities in public places, provision of special health care facilities as well as massive sensitisation by government functionaries as right steps in the right direction.

ALSO READ: Buni commends residents of Yobe over coronavirus

Akinola, therefore, urged the people of Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Ondo, Ekiti and Lagos states to abide by governments’ directives in the interest of all, while they should endeavour to make use of the various hotlines provided by both federal and state governments to report any suspected COVID-19 case for prompt medical attention.

While applauding President Muhammadu Buhari on the reduction of the pump price of petrol, Alhaji Akinola pleaded with him to add more palliatives as people continue to stay indoors to avoid the spread of the virus.

He commended the various stakeholders in the efforts against the spread of the pandemic and prayed for divine protection over the medical and logistics personnel who are saddled with the various responsibilities and tasks.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE