COVID-19: Kano govt extends lockdown by one week

Kano State government has extended the lockdown in the state by a week to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The Commissioner for Information in the state, Malam Muhammed Garba made this known in a statement issued on behalf of the government late Monday.

It said the action became imperative after due consultations with Federal government and key stakeholders in the health sector.

Kano government said the measure was aimed at further reducing person-to-person contacts, considered as one of the major ways the disease was being spread.

It acknowledged the consequences of the measure on the public but called for patience and support as the battle against the pandemic continued.

It further called on the public to continue observing strict personal hygiene measures through regular hand washing, use of face masks and social distancing in Kano.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kano has 666 confirmed cases of COVID 19 cases, with 571 active cases and 32 deaths.

As per the update of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Kano State had discharged 63 persons as at 11:45 pm of May 11, 2020.

A week ago, the state relaxed the lockdown order by allowing residents to move freely on Mondays and Thursdays, from 10 pm to 4 pm every week.

The aim of the relaxation in Kano was to allow people to make some shopping to cope with the Ramadan period amidst the lockdown.

Oyo Speaker In The Eye Of The Storm

IN recent weeks, the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Honourable Adebo Ogundoyin, has been in the eye of the storm. Just as the nation began battling COVID-19, so did some caucuses in the Assembly began to scheme against the leadership of the state legislative for alleged lack of transparency in running affairs… Read full story

Leaders And Limits Of Sentiments

Leaders sometimes run into troubled waters as a consequence of their failure to see issues as they really are. When leaders have a wrong perception of an issue, the issue will be wrongly diagnosed, wrong solutions will be prescribed and wrong results will be achieved. Leaders who fail to see issues as they are actually see… Read full story

Managing The Economy After The Pandemic

Last week, a Citizen Dialogue event was hosted by the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Budget to examine the fallouts from Covid-19 and the implications for the budget and management of the economy. The outcomes from that exercise seem to have passed largely unnoticed by the informed public. I have always taken the… Read full story

Leadership: Lessons I Learnt Along The Way

A very dear friend who has followed my work for a while asked me recently at what point in my life I decided to focus on leadership development and practice. I found it a little difficult to answer at first because even though there were certain landmark experiences that reinforced and helped to properly crystallize what I had… Read full story

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE