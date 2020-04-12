COVID-19: Index case in Anambra, poorly handled- Peter Obi

The vice-presidential candidate of the PDP in the last presidential election, Mr Peter Obi, has frowned at the manner some people in Anambra handled the index case of COVID-19 in the state.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Awka on Sunday, he thanked St Joseph Hospital, Adazi-Nnukwu, for being proactive, going by the measures they took in handling the case.

He, however, described the stigmatisation of the index case by the people through videos and publications in various media platforms, and the accompanying psychological trauma, as being against the basic principles in the collective fight against the pandemic.

Obi also noted with satisfaction the fact that St Joseph Hospital was among the over 400 facilities made available by the Catholic Church to the Federal Government of Nigeria to assist in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Obi also commended the Anambra State government for taking the index case to an isolation centre and for following up on the matter in line with prescribed practices.

He urged them to do whatever is necessary to ensure the speedy recovery of the patient.

Speaking further, Obi made a special appeal to the people, saying: “I urge all Anambrarians and Nigerians to know that the coronavirus illness is not sexually transmitted or a criminally-induced disease.

“It is beyond politics and should not be subjected to fake news. Those afflicted need love, care, understanding and above all, prayers to God to intervene in this scourge ravaging the world.”

Concluding, Obi who wished Nigerians Happy Easter, urged all those that had contact with the index case to present themselves for testing and or isolation as the case may be.