Let’s be fervent in our prayer for divine intervention —Lawan

THE Senate president, Ahmed Lawan has said that Easter is more relevant now that makind is passing through one of the darkest times in history.

Lawan, who stated this in his Easter message to Nigerians said ”I heartily felicitates with Nigerians, particularly Christians as we celebrate Easter.

‘‘Easter marks the triumph of Jesus Christ over sin, adversity and death. This occasion is relevant today more than ever before as mankind passes through one of the darkest clouds in history.”

The senate president said: ‘‘if we draw the right lessons from the death of Jesus on the cross and his resurrection, we become more confident as we fight coronavirus and all other trials that today test our faith.

‘‘My belief is that this is a passing phase for Nigeria and the entire world and that our faith is a potent spiritual weapon for the pursuit of victory.

‘‘Let us be fervent in our prayer for Divine intervention to vanquish the pandemic, heal the sick and renew the world and Nigeria.’’

He urged Nigerians not to allow the frightening reports from other parts of the world on the pandemic to discourage them or weaken their hope. ‘‘Rather, such reports should remind us of the divine mercy under which we live in this clime, and strengthen our determination to rout this virus and others.

‘‘I salute the resilience of Nigerians and urge us all to continue to cooperate with the government as it leads us in the fight against Coronavirus and its deleterious effects on the economy and life in general. ‘‘

He disclosed that the National Assembly would continue to provide legislative intervention to support and improve the efforts of government in this trying period and beyond.

He also commended health personnel and other stakeholders at the frontline of the battle against the pandemic while also applauding the public-spirited individuals, corporate bodies, institutions and others who have risen in sacrifice and support for our nation in this battle.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Easter: Social Restriction Orders Still In Force ― IGP

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, on Thursday, declared that the social restriction order of the Federal Government to curtail the further spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic in the country was still in force despite the Easter celebration festival by the Christian community… Read full story

COVID-19: I Saw Hell In Isolation ― Bauchi Gov, Bala Mohammed

After testing positive to COVID-19 infection and receiving treatment for about three weeks, Bauchi State governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, has been discharged and given a clean bill of health by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC)…. Read full story