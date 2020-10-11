COVID-19: FCT holds intra-action review workshop as schools resume

Acting Secretary, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Health and Human Services Secretariat (HHSS), Dr Mohammed Kawu, on Sunday, announced that the secretariat would organise a two-day intra-action review workshop in line with World Health Organisation (WHO) recommendations as schools resume after seven months of deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr Kawu, who announced this in Abuja, said the review was critical at this point to enable relevant stakeholders to collectively review the current response approach with a view to identifying challenges, adopt best practices and re-strategize for improved response.

The review meeting, according to him, which is expected to hold between October 13 and 14, 2020, will also help to document lessons learned, share experiences and utilise available evidence to plan for future outbreaks.

“One of the key focus of the workshop will be to build consensus amongst relevant stakeholders with specific target on full decentralisation of the response to the Area Councils.

“Other key targets of the review meeting include improving community engagement and participation in the response, sustaining safety measures in FCT schools, improving enforcement of preventive measures and integrating the distribution of palliatives with the response activities,” Dr Kawu stated.

He pointed out that the response strategy is based on an Incident Management System (IMS) with thematic areas focusing on Surveillance and Epidemiology, Laboratory, Infection Prevention and Control, Health and Safety, Case management, Risk communication, Logistics, Coordination, and Research.

It would be recalled that on March 20, 2020, the FCT Administration confirmed the first COVID-19 case. And following the confirmation, a multi-sectoral Emergency Operations Center (EOC) was activated to coordinate the outbreak response in collaboration with partners.

