COVID-19: Ekiti extends lockdown for two weeks, gives two days window

In continuation of the measures to stem the tide of the coronavirus pandemic, the Ekiti State government, on Monday, extended the total lockdown in the state by another two weeks.

Fayemi had ordered a total shutdown of the state for two weeks which elapsed on Monday, April 13, 2020.

The Secretary to the State Government, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, in a statement, on Monday, said the extension which will end on April 27 became necessary following the progress made and efforts of other neighbouring states in that regard.

Oyebanji explained that only people offering essential services and the market for food items are exempted from the restriction, adding all borders would remain closed for the two weeks.

The statement read: “After careful consideration of available evidence on progress made to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Ekiti State and in recognition of similar efforts by neighbouring states and the Federal Government of Nigeria, the governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has directed the extension of restriction of movement and curfew in Ekiti State for two weeks, until 23:59 Monday, April 27, 2020.

“Restriction of Movement of Persons and Goods. Only exceptions allowed are for the purposes of obtaining food, seeking emergency, life-saving, or chronic medical attention or obtaining social security grant. Persons performing essential services will be allowed to move around, particularly health workers, but must be duly designated with an identity card by the Head of their Institutions.”

The SSG, however, revealed that the restriction would be suspended on Thursday, April 16 and April 21, 2020, between 6 am and 2 pm for residents to restock essential goods.

He declared that the government has made compulsory the use of face masks in public places across the 16 local government areas of the state.

“In compliance with recent findings on causes of the spread of COVID -19, wearing of facemasks in public places will be compulsory from April 14, 2020. Government is finalising arrangements to make facemasks available to persons on essential duties, including foodstuff sellers in markets,” Oyebanji said.

